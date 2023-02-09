Disney announces sequels to ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’

February 09, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Disney has announced that new sequels to its hit titles like Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are in development

Following the news of layoffs and losses, Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled many significant announcements for fans at the company's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday. Iger revealed that two new sequels to big franchises -- Toy Story and Frozen -- were in the works. A sequel to the animated film Zootopia has also been announced.

The Toy Story franchise has four theatrical chapters and one spin-off: Lightyearin 2022. Despite the fact that the latter picture flopped, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4both grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, the first Frozen film was a blockbuster hit when it debuted in 2013, and the sequel Frozen II generated more than USD 1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2019. Aside from the films, the franchise has spawned a Disney on Ice performance, a Broadway musical, as well as various short films, television specials, and novels.

According to Variety, Iger also announced that Pandora will be heading to the West Coast in the form of an Avatar Experience at Disneyland in Anaheim. Currently, Pandora - The World of Avatar is a section of Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando that is dedicated to James Cameron's works, with two rides: Avatar Flight of Passage and Na'vi River Journey.