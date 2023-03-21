Disney announces docu-series ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’; trailer out

March 21, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

A four-part docu-series on global superstar musician Ed Sheeran called Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on May 3. Disney Studios announced the same today with a trailer and key art.

The docu-series will take viewers on a journey around the world spotlighting how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born. For the first time, Ed opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view of his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music.

This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music.

Notably, Ed’s upcoming sixth studio album, “ - ” (pronounced “Subtract”), is set to be released on May 5, through Atlantic in the US, Atlantic/Asylum Records in the UK, and Atlantic/Warner Music in the rest of world, with the lead single ‘Eyes Closed’ arriving on March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this docuseries, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before,” said Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television. “Together with Fulwell 73 Productions, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” said Sheeran. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

“Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives,” said Fulwell 73 partners Ben Turner and Ben Winston in a joint statement. “But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honor for us to make.”

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Ben Winston and Ben Turner are executive producing for Fulwell 73. David Soutar is directing the series. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president of Unscripted and Nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president of Unscripted.