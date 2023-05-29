HamberMenu
Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ hits Cannes’ Carlton Beach

‘Elemental’ is an original feature film set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together

May 29, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Mamoudou Athie, Leah Lewis, Pete Docter, Denise Ream, Peter Sohn, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Vincent Lacoste and Jim Morris on the Carlton Pier in Cannes, France

(L-R) Mamoudou Athie, Leah Lewis, Pete Docter, Denise Ream, Peter Sohn, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Vincent Lacoste and Jim Morris on the Carlton Pier in Cannes, France | Photo Credit: John Phillips

Elemental, Disney and Pixar’s upcoming release, closed the 76th International Cannes Film Festival on May 27 and the team descended on the iconic Carlton Beach.

Director Peter Sohn, producer Denise Ream and Pete Docter (EP and CCO of Pixar) joined English-language voice talent Leah Lewis (Ember) and Mamoudou Athie (Wade), plus members of the French-language voice cast Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ember) and Vincent Lacoste (Wade) on the beach.

Elemental is an original feature film set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg and Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg and Likkel, and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

Elemental opens in U.S. theatres on June 16, 2023.

