Disha Patani joins cast of Prabhas-Deepika's 'Project K'

Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by production banner Vyjayanthi Movies

Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by production banner Vyjayanthi Movies

Actor Disha Patani is set to star in Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled movie "Project K", alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actor took to her Instagram Story on late Saturday night to share the photo of a gift hamper sent by the makers of the movie.

"Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you on board," read the note signed by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Patani, known for films such as "Malang" and "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", will play an "interesting role" in "Project K".

Filmmaker Ashwin is best known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama "Mahanati".

Patani will next be seen in "Ek Villain Returns", "Yodha", and "KTina".