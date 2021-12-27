Disha Patani finishes filming for ‘Yodha’

Disha Patani

Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Saturday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming action film “Yodha”.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is led by “Shershaah” star Sidharth Malhotra and also featuresRaashii Khanna.

The makers had last week announced the news of Patani and Khanna coming on board for “Yodha”.

Taking to Instagram, 29-year-old Patani shared a fun video clip of her and Malhotra from the sets of the film. “And it’s a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra,” she captioned the post. The movie is being directed by debutant filmmaker duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

“Yodha” is set to release on November 11 next year.

Besides this film, Patani will be seen in “Ek Villain Returns”.