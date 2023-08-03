ADVERTISEMENT

‘Disenchantment’ to end with Season 5 on Netflix

August 03, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The adult animated series, created by ‘The Simpsons’ whiz Matt Groening, will stream its fifth and final season on September 1

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Disenchantment’ Season 5

The fifth season of adult animated series Disenchantment on Netflix will be its last.

The series, created by The Simpsons whiz Matt Groening, will stream its fifth and final season on September 1.

Debuted in 2018, Disenchantment is set in a medieval fantasy kingdom called ‘Dreamland’ and follows the misadventures of an unlikely trio: an alcoholic princess named Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci.

ALSO READ
‘Invincible’ Season 2 teaser trailer: Superdaddy issues

A teaser for Disenchantment Season 5 was recently released. The series is voiced by Abbi Jacobson (Bean), Eric Andre (Luci) and Nat Faxon (Elfo).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny,” reads the synopsis of the final season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US