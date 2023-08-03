HamberMenu
‘Disenchantment’ to end with Season 5 on Netflix

The adult animated series, created by ‘The Simpsons’ whiz Matt Groening, will stream its fifth and final season on September 1

August 03, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Disenchantment’ Season 5

The fifth season of adult animated series Disenchantment on Netflix will be its last.

The series, created by The Simpsons whiz Matt Groening, will stream its fifth and final season on September 1.

Debuted in 2018, Disenchantment is set in a medieval fantasy kingdom called ‘Dreamland’ and follows the misadventures of an unlikely trio: an alcoholic princess named Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci.

A teaser for Disenchantment Season 5 was recently released. The series is voiced by Abbi Jacobson (Bean), Eric Andre (Luci) and Nat Faxon (Elfo).

“To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny,” reads the synopsis of the final season.

