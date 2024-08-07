GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Disclaimer’ trailer: Alfonso Cuarón exposes Cate Blanchett’s darkest secrets in upcoming Apple TV series

Based on the novel of the same name from Renée Knight,the series follows a celebrated journalist who receives a novel from a mysterious source that threatens to expose her own dark past

Published - August 07, 2024 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cat Blanchett in a still from Apple TV’s ‘Disclaimer’

Cat Blanchett in a still from Apple TV’s ‘Disclaimer’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV

Cate Blanchett takes center stage in the gripping new trailer for Disclaimer, a limited series directed by the acclaimed Alfonso Cuarón, premiering on Apple TV+. The series, teased by Apple TV+, is adapted from Renée Knight’s novel of the same name and features Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a renowned journalist whose hidden past threatens to be exposed by a mysterious book she receives.

The teaser, packed with suspense, showcases Blanchett dodging an oncoming car and a couple walking hand-in-hand on a desolate beach. The series boasts an impressive cast, including Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Squid Game star Hoyeon, Lesley Manville, Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, and Leila George. Cuarón, known for his work on the 2014 fantasy drama Believe, not only directs but also writes for the series.

The poster for Apple TV’s ‘Disclaimer’

The poster for Apple TV’s ‘Disclaimer’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV

Alongside Cuarón and Blanchett, the series is produced by Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Bruno Delbonnel, Donald Sabourin, and Carlos Morales. Renée Knight, author of the 2015 novel, joins as a co-executive producer, and two-time Oscar-winner Finneas O’Connell, has composed the score.

Disclaimer is set to debut on Apple TV+ on October 11, launching with its first two episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released every Friday until November 15.

The series will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, where several episodes will be screened ahead of the streaming release.

