Directors Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee to be honoured at Toronto Film Festival

The past honorees of the TIFF Tribute Awards include Roger Deakins, Brendan Fraser, Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi and Michelle Yeoh

August 04, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Directors Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee 

Directors Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first honorees of this year’s TIFF Tribute Awards are veteran filmmakers Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee. The Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media, which recognizes leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema, will go to Almodóvar who won the Oscar for original screenplay for Talk to Her. 

Lee will be honoured with the TIFF Ebert Director Award, which recognizes filmmakers who have exemplified greatness in their careers. An honorary Oscar recipient in 2016, the legendary filmmaker is also an Academy Award winner (for BlacKkKlansman). 

According to an article in Variety, Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, said, “It’s a true thrill to acknowledge Pedro Almodóvar as the distinguished recipient of the Jeff Skoll Impact Media Award for 2023. His artistic vision, bold storytelling and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinema have had a profound impact on cinema. He challenges societal norms, champions diversity and illuminates the human experience with sensitivity and grace. We applaud his contributions to cinema and celebrate his ability to inspire and provoke audiences worldwide.”

Speaking about Lee, Bailey said, “A foremost storyteller of our era… Spike has inspired audiences and made a lasting impact on the art of filmmaking.”

The past honorees of the TIFF Tribute Awards include Roger Deakins, Brendan Fraser, Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi and Michelle Yeoh. The 2023 Tribute Awards will take place on September 10.

