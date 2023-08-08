ADVERTISEMENT

Director Vinayan teams up with Unni Mukundan for ‘Athbhutha Dweepu’ sequel

August 08, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The original film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Guinness Pakru in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

Team ‘Athbhutha Dweepu 2’ | Photo Credit: @directorvinayan/Facebook

Veteran Malayalam director Vinayan is coming up with a sequel for his 2005 film Athbhutha Dweepu and it will star Unni Mukundan in the lead. The filmmaker took to Facebook to share the news along with a photo which also featured Malikappuram script writer Abhilash Pillai.

ALSO READ
‘Nila’ Malayalam movie review: Shanthi Krishna excels in Indu Lakshmi’s refreshing narrative

The director wrote that he is delighted to return to a journey that started 18 years ago and mentioned that Unni Mukundan and Abhilash Pillai are teaming up with Pakru. Vinayan also confirmed that the film shoot will commence after he wraps up his film with Siju Wilson.

More details on the cast and crew are expected soon. Meanwhile, writer Abhilash Pillai and actor Unni Mukundan shared their joy for the new project by sharing the photo on Facebook.

The original film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Guinness Pakru alongside Mallika Kapoor, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Indrans, Kalpana, Ponnamma Babu and Bindu Panicker in supporting roles

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US