Director Umesh Shukla to adapt IPS officer’s book on arresting gangster Ravi Pujari

April 17, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Director Umesh Shukla ( OMG – Oh My God!, 102 Not Out) has announced a cinematic adaptation of retired IPS officer Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey’s book, A Don’s Nemesis.

The book, which was recently launched in Mumbai, details Pandey’s globe-trotting adventure tracking down and catching the dreaded gangster Ravi Pujari.

Ravi Pujari is a criminal involved in multiple murder and extortion cases. He is also known for threatening various Bollywood stars.

A Don’s Nemesis chronicles Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey’s operation ‘locating, identifying, arresting and extraditing’ Ravi Pujari from Senegal to India.

Announcing the screen adaptation of the book, Umesh Shukla said in a statement, “ A Don’s Nemesis is an insightful journey of Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey and it’s a story which I think every Indian should know about. It is an inspiration and showcases the dedication of our Indian Police Force to bring justice at any cost.”

The adaptation is currently in pre-production stage. It’s unclear if it will be a film or a series.