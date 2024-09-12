ADVERTISEMENT

Director Sundar C and Vadivelu to reunite after 14 years for ‘Gangers’

Published - September 12, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Vadivelu and Sundar C last shared screen space in the 2010 film ‘Nagaram Marupakkam’

The Hindu Bureau

‘Gangers’ first look | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The evergreen combo of Vadivelu and director-actor Sundar C is back! The duo are teaming up once again after 14 years for a new film titled Gangers.

The film’s first look was released by actor and Sundar’s wife Khusbhu who is also bankrolling the project under her Avni Cinemas banner, on the occasion of Vadivelu’s birthday. Sundar will be directing the film apart from starring in it as well.

The rest of the cast of Gangers includes Catherine Tresa, Mime Gopi, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, Aruldoss, Munishkanth and Vichu Viswanath. Gangers’ technical crew consists of Sundar’s usual collaborators like cinematographer E Krishnasamy and music director C Sathya. The film’s editing is by Praveen Antony.

Vadivelu and Sundar C last shared screen space in the 2010 film Nagaram Marupakkam. They had earlier teamed up in Thalai Nagaram (2006) which marked Sundar’s debut as a lead actor. Vadivelu has starred in multiple films helmed by Sundar such as Winner, Giri, London, Chinna and Rendu.

