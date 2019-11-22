Director Sudhir Mishra calls ‘The Irishman’ the don of all gangster films

There are some spoilers in this article.

There are Directors and then there are Masters. Our films and their films should not be talked about in a way so as to suggest that we do the same thing. So even by the standards of Martin Scorsese, The Irishman is a masterpiece.

The camera moves, the locations begin to whisper, the music, the sounds and the dialogue sometimes contradict, often complement, each other but all this while the tragicomedy of lives caught up in the vortex of their times, their compulsions and their own nature is always at the centre of it all.

The rhythm of the actors, the camera, is what the editing follows. It’s as if they are all tied to each other. The images are stunning but they don’t call attention to themselves. They point us towards feelings and suggest possibilities. The acting is sublime.

Robert De Niro does the most difficult thing an actor can do. He points us to what the film is actually about. The film is not about him, even though he is at its centre, but moves through him into an era that was imploding and into the lives of characters whose fate has determined the fate of America.

Possibilities of greatness

And then there is Al Pacino, playing Jimmy Hoffa. A man with possibilities of greatness, but unable to grasp it because of the inevitable megalomania that comes intertwined in the souls of those who have the seeds of that specific insanity which makes them want to change the world.

There are three characters in the film, who know that power cannot be achieved without compromising with the devil, but who also know that greatness cannot be achieved without taking on the devil. They are John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Jimmy Hoffa. All three have their brains blown away by hired guns. The devil wins because his enemies cannot rise above their egos.

Pacino’s performance tells us so much about Jimmy Hoffa, as he manoeuvres his way through the slug-fest that trade union politics inevitably becomes. He’s sometimes ducking, sometimes fighting dirty, and sometimes even asking the opponent to concede the match in his favour.

All this while, in his eyes we see the inevitability of the victory of the devil. He knows that in the end he is asking for the impossible: that his foes should let him win. He knows they won’t, but he tries till the end. A brilliant performance, made possible by a film with such deep feeling for lost possibilities.

Metaphor for corrosion

The production design is faultless not merely because of its attention to detail but in its ability to evoke a mood that the cinematography allows to seep through. The sound design deserves an award because despite the fact that there is so much sound, the experience in the end is contemplative and deeply emotional.

It is Scorsese’s best work even though it can be seen as an extension or amalgamation of many of his films. Like most of his films, it winds down. Remember Dicaprio at the end of The Wolf of Wall Street selling pencils? A washed-out version of his young cocky self. Or Jake LaMotta at the end of Raging Bull, overweight and hamming his way through a nightclub act.

The Irishman ends similarly, but is much harsher on its characters. This is definitely a tale about how gangsterism seeped into the over-world and corroded it. It is also a film about the impossibility of repentance, peace or forgiveness for those who betray themselves.

PS: I didn’t pay attention to the de-aging process which is what the film set out to achieve.

And I forgot to mention that Joe Pesci is so understated and so unlike his Goodfellas persona that I almost didn’t know it was him. That’s also what he set out to achieve, I guess.

But in the end, the achievement is Scorsese’s. It is the gangster film to end all gangster films because it totally de-glamorises the genre and turns it into a metaphor for the corrosion that is inevitable when power is the only goal. The powerful win, the rest of us are either hired shooters or get killed in the crossfire.

