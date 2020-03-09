Puri Jagannadh is an inspiration for ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’, says director Subbu

Debutant director of Solo brathuke so better Subrahmanyam, had changed his name to ‘Subbu’ after Pawan Kalyan’s name in the film Thammudu that released in 1999. Such was Subbu’s craze for films. During his school days inspired by Uday Kiran’s films, Subbu even wrote a story and posted it to director Teja, thus conveying to his parents, that his interest lies in films. He chose to do his engineering in Hyderabad so that he could be close to the film industry.

Character twists

Now with his film Solo brathuke so better scheduled for May release, Subbu believes it’s a result of his association and studying of people than reading any books. The promo shows Sai Dharam Tej goading the youth to stay single, standing in front of the photographs of famous leaders like Narendra Modi, R Narayana Murthy,Vajpayee, Lata Mangeshkar. His point being they all became famous in their fields because they were not emotionally involved and remained single. Subbu adds, “Director Puri Jagannadh is from our neighbouring village and so we took him as our inspiration and followed him and his ideals. The same way, the hero in the film takes the icons behind him on a poster as an inspiration. Love, late night texts, wasting time on impressing people is dealt with. There is a twist in the girl’s character and I don’t want to reveal it at this stage. If there is no girl, there is no godava and no gola in our lives and this phase comes to all at certain time in life. You will realise what we mean after a break up. My married friends keep telling me that I should put off marriage as long as I can.”

‘It is time’

Speaking about his journey, Subbu informs that things started looking up for him when he moved into cinematographer Rasool’s team and got into his writing department and also worked as an assistant DoP and then became an associate director in Ooseravelli as an assistant DoP and as an associate director to Bommarillu Bhaskar’s Ongole gitta and Virinchi Verma’s Majnu. Post Majnu and Nannu Dochukundavate, he gained confidence and decided it’s time for him to direct a film and began working on a story.

The experience he accumulated he thought was enough to face problems and find solutions during filmmaking. “No one spoon feeds you, you have to take an initiative and show that you are interested in working in a particular department. We have to keep our eyes and ears open to grasp every small thing from each director including their vibes,” says Subbu.

The story for Solo brathuke... was an offshoot of an idea he saw on YouTube. “Many incidents that happened in that video had happened in my life too and I connected to it immediately. There are too many directors and stars have many options these days. For me, producer Bapineedu was a blessing. He liked my story and took it forward.”

Subbu is all praise for cinematographer Dileep. “He had an amazing quality of showing his visuals in an aesthetic way and music director Thaman delivered good music. Solo brathuke so better has a message which is simple and straight. It will trace the life of a youth who believes in such philosophy,” adds Subbu.

The film is releasing on May 1 and Subbu wants to see at the theatres in Visakhapatnam where he spent most of his younger days watching films at Jagadamba theatre and other places.Finally Subbu says the kick of being a director is on a different plane, “I remember someone saying in an interview that Brahma kept a few people aside when creating the world and these people are movie directors. They create a parallel world of entertainment and escapism for people.”