Director Simple Suni: Shambhavi is driven by twists and turns

The low-profile Rakshit Shetty film Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, became one of the most talked about films, when it hit the screens in 2013. And the word ‘simple’ became a permanent prefix for the film’s director and producer Sunil Kumar, or Simple Suni as he came to be known. The man, who had written the story and screenplay for the film, once again proved his mettle with words when he wrote the lyrics for another critically acclaimed film, Ulidavaru Khandante, again featuring Rakshit.

Then, there was no looking back for Suni, who went on to give commercial hits with films such as Operation Alamellamma (with Rishi and Shraddha Srinath). He also started his own production house, Suni Cinemas, and produced Simple agi ..., Ulidaravu... and Bahuparak.

Now, the director has plunged into directing and producing a television series, with Udaya TV’s social thriller Shambhavi . The man, who started off by assisting director Dinesh Baboo, says he was lured to direct Shambhavi by the powerful plot, twists and turns, the storyline had.

“It is not a just a social thriller, but also talks of faith and deep, emotional familial connections.”

The plot revolves around a child, Shambhavi. Born to a billionaire mother and poor school teacher, the story takes the viewers through their journey of challenges, leaving you guessing if the girl’s father is truly what he portrays or if he has a dark past, leading to the mother’s mental breakdown and leaving the child to lean heavily on divine intervention.

Suni, who is racing to complete his Kannada film Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe with Vinay Rajkumar and awaiting the release of Avathara Purusha 2, says the series gives you the time to live in the moment a bit longer. “As people watch it every day and invest in the characters, we can also bring in events that are associated with day-to-day household activities.”

He adds that while the audience is driven to watch a film by factors such as the actor, director and production house, when it comes to a series, it is the popular faces on the small screen that captivates the audience, more than the banner or the name of a director. And of course the storyline, which has to keep them hooked week after week.

The series will appeal to families, specifically women and children, says Suni. “Baby Rachana TB plays the titular role, and is joined by Aishwarya Sindhogi, Harish TV, Vinay Gowda, Ambujakshi, Dali Rajesh, Surya Kundapura and Rohith Nayak.”

Shambhavi airs from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm on Udaya TV

