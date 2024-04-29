Director Shawn Levy says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ requires no MCU knowledge

April 29, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The Marvel multiverse has gotten a bit overwhelming in recent years for the more casual fans who may have seen most of the films but only dabbled in the Disney+ offerings that regularly introduce new concepts and characters that eventually find their way into the films. Deadpool & Wolverine, for instance, uses the Time Variance Authority (TVA) — a major part of Loki but new to the movies — to help get Deadpool to the MCU.

But Levy promises that enjoyment of Deadpool & Wolverine requires no bingeing or studying beforehand. “I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy said.

“I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Also, Deadpool & Wolverine doesn't need to tease out plotlines to stoke enthusiasm, what when there are near daily articles speculating about a Taylor Swift cameo (and a Wikipedia page that's nearly 5,000 words). It's unclear what the Venn Diagram overlap is for Swifties and Marvel fans but one thing is apparent: United, they're a powerful bunch.

Marvel has had some Phase 5 bumps, with films like The Marvels underperforming financially and others underwhelming critics. And outside of the MCU, the industry is feeling the pains of so-called “superhero fatigue” that has sent DC back to the drawing boards to start anew. But Deadpool & Wolverine is not to be underestimated.

“Audiences are hungry for a great time at the movies,” Levy said. “They want to be delighted, transported and entertained. And when they are given that, whether it's Barbie,Oppenheimer or any number of other recent movies, they show up.” He added: “The movie is built for audience delight. I think that (they're) in for a very fun ride.”

