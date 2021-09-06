Director Shankar’s daughter Aditi to make her debut in ‘Viruman’

06 September 2021 12:18 IST

The film produced by Suriya and Jyotika has Karthi in the lead and will be directed by Muthaiya

Actor Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment will bankroll the upcoming entertainer Viruman starring Karthi in the lead. To be directed by Muthaiya who has previously worked with Karthi in Komban, the film is tipped to be a family entertainer, said Suriya on Twitter and unveiled the first look poster.

Interestingly, the film marks the debut of filmmaker Shankar’s daugther, Aditi, who will be pairing opposite Karthi as the leading lady. Sharing a photo of Aditi Shankar from the film, Suriya wrote, “A very warm welcome to Aditi Shankar! You are going to win everyone’s heart. God bless.” Also starring Prakash Raj, Raj Kiran and Soori, Viruman will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is expected to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Karthi is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actor is expected to start work on Viruman later this month.

