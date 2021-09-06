Movies

Director Shankar’s daughter Aditi to make her debut in ‘Viruman’

Actor Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment will bankroll the upcoming entertainer Viruman starring Karthi in the lead. To be directed by Muthaiya who has previously worked with Karthi in Komban, the film is tipped to be a family entertainer, said Suriya on Twitter and unveiled the first look poster.

Interestingly, the film marks the debut of filmmaker Shankar’s daugther, Aditi, who will be pairing opposite Karthi as the leading lady. Sharing a photo of Aditi Shankar from the film, Suriya wrote, “A very warm welcome to Aditi Shankar! You are going to win everyone’s heart. God bless.” Also starring Prakash Raj, Raj Kiran and Soori, Viruman will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is expected to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Karthi is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actor is expected to start work on Viruman later this month.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Ritu Varma takes a rural detour with ‘Tuck Jagadish’

Sidharth Shukla: The quiet boy with Bollywood dreams

‘Money Heist’ Part 5 Vol 1 review: A dizzying, heart-pumping celebration of The Professor and his crew

‘Cinderella’ movie review: Camila Cabello dishes out a little bit of millenial fairy dust

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ premieres at Venice, sequel could be in the works

Kristen Stewart woos Venice as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

IT Rules framed to regulate ‘unlawful’ content on digital media, OTT platforms: Centre tells Madras HC

‘Dear Megha’ movie review: Love and life, in fits and starts

‘Red Notice’ teaser: High-flying adventure with a terrific trio

‘The Wheel of Time’ trailer: Rosamund Pike dazzles as Moiraine Damodred

New on Disney+ Hotstar in September: ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment,’ ‘Dug Days’ and more

‘Nootokka Jillala Andagadu’ movie review: Hairy tales of confidence

Pedro Alonso on Berlin from ‘Money Heist’: ‘He has no rules or limits’

‘See’ season 2 review: The art of survival is given a new force in Apple TV+ drama

Karen Gillan and Lena Headey’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ to release in India next week

Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case

Watch | In conversation with Evan Spiliotopoulos, director of ‘The Unholy’

‘There’s hope in horror’: director Evan Spiliotopoulos on his recent supernatural film, ‘The Unholy’

‘Fast & Furious 9’ movie review: Mostly daft and curious

Actor Saira Banu diagnosed with cardiac problems
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 12:21:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/director-shankars-daughter-aditi-to-debut-in-viruman/article36315333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY