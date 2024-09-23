Director Shankar upset over “unauthorised use” of scenes from Tamil novel ‘Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari’

Tamil filmmaker S Shankar alleged unauthorised use of content from the Tamil novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari and warned filmmakers about the risk of falling in legal trouble. The Indian 2 director has plans to adapt Su Venkatesan’s literary work into a three-part film.

“Attention to all ! As the copyright holder of Su. Venkatesan’s iconic Tamil novel “Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari”, I am disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off and used without permission in many movies. The director said that he was upset to see some important scenes from the novel in a recent movie trailer,” Shankar posted on X.

“Respect creators’ rights. Refrain from unauthorised news or face legal action,” he wrote. It appears that the filmmaker was perhaps taking a dig at Jr NTR-starrer Devara, set to release on September 27, 2024. The makers released the film’s trailer on Sunday (September 22, 2024), a couple of hours before Shankar’s post on social media. Other speculations say that the filmmaker was indicating Kanguva, a fantasy action film starring Suriya and Bobby Deol.

Shankar came across the novel during the pandemic-induced lockdown and was impressed by it. The director even stated that he had finished writing the film’s screenplay based on the novel.

Shankar’s last outing as a filmmaker was Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, who reprised the iconic role of ex-freedom fighter Senapathy. The film was a sequel to the blockbuster 1996 Tamil movie Indian. Currently, Shankar is gearing up for the release of Game Changer, the Telugu film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The Telugu film is slated for Christmas 2024 release, according to the makers.