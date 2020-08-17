Director Selvaraghavan turns actor with ‘Saani Kaayidham’

On his acting debut, the acclaimed filmmaker will share screen space alongside National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh

Selvaraghavan is foregoing, albeit temporarily, his duties behind the camera to turn actor for filmmaker Arun Matheswaran in Saani Kaayidham.

The promotional poster for the film, which was released recently, shows the likeness of Selvaraghavan and National Award-winnning actor Keerthy Suresh holding a knife and a pistol respectively.

The film is touted to be an action-drama set in the 1980s.

Actor Dhanush took to Twitter to share his delight with the acting debut of his brother. “Let the world witness your acting prowess like I did,” he tweeted.

Selvaraghavan merely wrote, “A new adventure begins!”

Cinematography for Saani Kaayidham is by Yamini Yagnamurthy. Nagooran is the editor and art is by Ramu Thangaraj.

Arun Matheswaran, who was the dialogue writer for Sudha Kongara’s Irudhi Suttru, is also awaiting the release of his debut directorial, Rocky, which features Vasanth Ravi and P Bharathiraja in lead roles.