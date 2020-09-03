Director Rajashekar: ‘Trikona is a rare experiment’

03 September 2020 11:29 IST

The director says the thriller which will be released in three languages, has the same actors and storyline but three different endings

Director Rajashekar, known for films such as Barfi and Amrutavani has turned producer with Trikona. The film in three languages (Kannada, Tamil and Telugu) stars Lakshmi, Suresh Heblikar, Sudha Rani and Achyuth Kumar among others.

Rajashekar says he had written the story for Trikona. “I contacted my friend, Chandrakanth, to write the dialogues. He took three months to do the job. He had changed the script, giving it his own twist. When I read his work, I was bowled over and suggested he direct the Kannada version as I felt only he will be able to do justice to the story. We retained my version for Tamil and Telugu.”

The film is called Trikona in Kannada, Trikonam in Telugu and Go Slow in Tamil. Rajashekar says the film is a rare experiment, which has not been attempted in India as far as I know. This is a unique film. It has the same cast and crew, but each version has a different perspective and ending. To maintain that uniqueness, we even had different editors for each version.”

Rajashekar calls the thriller a test of patience. “The story follows the life of a 25-year-old man, a middle-aged person and an elderly couple. All of them are given the same challenge. The film follows how each person reacts to it as per their age and experience.”

Rajashekar is cautious about the release of this film. “The idea was to release the teasers in all three languages by the end of this month with the tagline, Corona to Trikona,” he says with a laugh.

What if theatres take longer to open? Will they look at an OTT release? “OTT platforms work for big names and budgets. Even if we scream from rooftops that our film is good, the shouts will fall on deaf ears. That is the harsh reality. Yet, we are confident that Trikona will do well, we have great actors, team and a brilliant storyline. We are not scared of losing as we learn to win from every loss. We are prepared for a theatrical or an OTT release. We are here to make films out of passion, not for money.”