Director Prasanth Varma’s next Telugu film is ‘Hanu-Man’

HYDERABAD

29 May 2021 13:49 IST

Billed to be a superhero film, director Prasanth Varma dedicates it to real-life superheroes who are at work during the pandemic

Director Prasanth Varma’s fourth Telugu film is titled Hanu-Man. Going by the short video unveiled by the director on Saturday morning, the project is touted to be a superhero film. In fact, in the video Prasanth emphasises that it’s the first original superhero Telugu film and claims that it marks the dawn of a new cinematic universe!

The details of the cast and crew are awaited.

The director who made his debut with the multi-genre Awe and followed it up with Kalki and Zombie Reddy, explores a new genre with each of his films.