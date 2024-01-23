ADVERTISEMENT

Director Prasanth Varma announces sequel to ‘HanuMan’

January 23, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The sequel, titled ‘Jai Hanuman’, was announced on social media on Ram temple consecration day

The Hindu Bureau

Teja Sajja in ‘HanuMan’. | Photo Credit: RKD Studios/YouTube

Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, released on January 12, is a box office success. Now, the director has announced the sequel to his superhero movie.

The sequel is titled JaiHanuman. The director announced the development on social media on Ram temple consecration day.

HanuMan starred Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai in prominent roles. The film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. The story is set in the fictional town of Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu is bestowed with superpowers and realises that his journey has just begun.

