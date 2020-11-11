Pavan Sadineni: ‘Commit Mental’ is a conversational drama

Director Pavan Sadineni talks about adapting ‘Permanent Roommates’ series in Telugu as ‘Commit Mental’

In 2014, The Viral Fever (TVF) premièred its first web series Permanent Roommates, in which a long-distance couple decides to try a live-in to test their compatibility. Six years later, the series has been adapted in Telugu as Commit Mental, directed by Pavan Sadinenni and starring Punarnavi Bhupalam and Udbhav Raghunandan. A collaborative effort between TVF and Tamada Media, season 1 of Commit Mental will stream on Aha from November 13.

“In 2014-15, Hyderabad had still not opened up to the idea of live-in relationships. I think the time is right now for this adaptation. Having watched stories of live-in couples in pop culture, people are more accepting,” says Pavan.

Permanent Roommates was a popular series and the adaptation will stay faithful to the original’s storyline while tweaking some segments to bring in the Hyderabad-specific flavour. “Writing is the toughest job and since the original was written well, it was a pleasure to work on the series. A few dialogues, and [interpersonal] attitudes depicted in Permanent Roommates had to be changed to suit region-specific sensibilities,” says Pavan.

Initially, the series was to be directed by first-timer Kaushik and Pavan was on board as the showrunner, coordinating between the production team, actors and the director. After the inevitable delay due to lockdown, Commit Mental went on floors in late September. Two days before the shoot, Kaushik tested positive for COVID-19 and had to opt out. Pavan stepped in as the director.

Script reading sessions and acting workshops had already taken place through online sessions: “Even real-time workshops can get boring for some actors if they aren’t structured well. Online made it tougher, but we did our best in the given circumstances,” says Pavan.

Punarnavi brought in her experience in cinema and television to play the female lead. Udbhav is known for his YouTube videos and the web series format was a new playground. Often, the cast and crew would work for 12 hours or more, to meet the Deepavali deadline.

“On set, I would often talk to my actors about varied topics, to strike a better rapport and understand their comfort zone. Commit Mental is a conversational drama and for it to work, I knew that the lead actors have to vibe well with each other. The online workshops and these conversations while shooting helped a lot. In each episode, a new character enters and what they do or say affects the couple. The series has good performances by Vishnu Oi, Venkatesh Kakumanu, TNR and others,” explains Pavan.

While there is scope for season 2 of the web series, the digital platform is likely to take a call gauging the response.

Meanwhile, Pavan looks forward to beginning his next feature film starring Bellamkonda Ganesh in December: “We have to film some portions in the US and had to shelve our plans when the travel restrictions were imposed in March. We are hoping to begin filming in December,” he says.

Next year, Pavan also plans to direct a film produced by Gunnam Gangaraju. Looking back, Pavan is glad that the lockdown turned out to be productive: “I had ideas but had been unable to write, given the constant work and other stress factors. Since there wasn’t much to do during the lockdown, I used the time to write.”