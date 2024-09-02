Director Nelson confirms ‘Jailer 2’ with Rajinikanth

Looks like ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian is returning for another hukum. Rajinikanth’s hit 2023 film Jailer is getting a sequel and Nelson is all set to get back on the director’s seat to helm Jailer 2.

While speculations of the sequel had been making rounds online, at a recent event, Nelson opened up about it for the first time. Without divulging much, the director stated that an update on the film will be out within a month’s time and the production house will announce it soon.

According to sources, the film’s script work has been completed and the announcement can be expected before the release of his upcoming film, Vettaiyan.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, Jailer became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

The film had an ensemble cast featuring Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa Menon and Sunil with cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Kishore and Makarand Deshpande. The technical team consisted of composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal.

Recently, a three-part documentary series titled Jailer Unlocked premiered on Sun NXT and it documented the making of the film with Nelson, Anirudh and the rest of the cast and crew sharing about the process.

Meanwhile, Rajini seems to be in the busiest phase of his career in recent years. His film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan, is all set to hit theatres on October 10. The veteran actor is also working on Coolie which marks his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. More details on Jailer 2 are expected soon.