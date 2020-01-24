Content and originality is his forte

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s much-talked about film India vs England hits screens today. The film is not only shot in England but also extensively across India. It has some unusual pairings and cast. For instance, Vasishta Simha is playing the lead with a complete makeover of his image, Anant Nag plays a gemmologist, and Sumaltha Ambareesh, who plays a Kannada school teacher, is paired with Prakash Belawadi.

The film has music by Arjun Janya. The director, who is affectionately known as Meshtru, says making films with content is not easy but involves a lot of research and originality. Here he shares a few thought on what makes his film unique.

Edited excerpts:

Your film is releasing in Australia, England and the US...

Yes, I believe I started the era of international releases with my film America America. I am not boasting, but I still remember how I travelled with my film prints, meeting and exploring all the Kannada centres, sanghas and kootas. Finally, that paved way for that film to be released in 25 centres overseas!

Now your film is titled India VS England...

Yes. When I was in England for the screening of my last film Ishtakamya, the NRIs asked me why I made a film like America America and not on something about their lives. That was when I picked up my daughter’s book, Akshamsha Rekhamsha and renamed it India vs England. Akshamsha Rekhamsha translates to longitude and latitude.

How do people perceive Kannada films today? Is there a change over the last few years?

There definitely is a change. Especially after KGF Chapter 1. The change is seen not only overseas, but also within India. It has created a wave. That is why now films are being made on a grand scale, most of which are star-driven. Simultaneously, there are filmmakers who make content-driven films with subtitles. Both go hand-in-hand. India vs England belongs to the latter genre.

What would you say about certain people saying subtitles distract the viewer from the film as they are busy reading the text and miss out on the action?

It may be true. But let us take the international film festivals as an example. We get to see Japanese, Korean and French films. How can we understand them if there were no subtitles? Subtitles should be minimal and precise with the right font and should be placed in the right place. Since it is translated, some of the originality and nativity does get lost. But it is inevitable. For films submitted for the National Awards, subtitles is a must when the jury watches films in different languages. We ourselves have so many diverse languages. So I feel subtitles are a part of cinema and cannot be ignored.

How did you decide to cast Vasishta Simha in the lead? It is unusual to see him as the hero.

True. It is an unusual choice. I saw a vibrant actor in him. Sometimes even the artiste and the audience look for a change. I don’t know these labels — hero, villain — but a good performer should get new roles and when I saw him I thought he can be the surprise element of the film. Also, when you think of an NRI British-born Kannada boy, we always think of a fair-skinned, clean-shaven boy. I wanted to break that myth with this film. Vasishta has also worked hard on his look and diction to build his character by doing a lot of research on NRI Kannadigas. I believe an artiste should have that journey. His role is beyond a lover boy here. There are many tracks in the film such as crime, action, patriotism...

Tell us about Anant Nag’s role in this film.

Anant is always a favourite. He was the protagonist in my first film, Undo Hoda Kondu Hoda. We have journeyed together ever since. In India vs England, he plays a gemmologist. Normally, the term is misused in India. It is nothing like sitting on a chair in front of a camera and saying wear this stone or do certain things to get rid of problems. In fact, gemmology is an academic and scientific subject. Anant’s character shows you what an authentic gemmologist’s job is. We researched a lot on this subject too and gemmology in Kannada film is a new theme. The unknown areas of unknown professions should be shown on screen so people will get to known more. It should be done in an authentic way.

What would say is a special aspect of this film?

There are quite a few. We never went to foreign locations for just songs. In fact, for this film, we shot for 40 to 45 days in England in summer. Will Price, a British man, is the cinematographer for our film and we have covered the countryside of England which has never been explored before. This is also Sumalatha Ambareesh’s film before she went into politics and it is releasing when she has become one. There is a song with the Kannada varnamale (alphabet) to show you how easy it is to learn this language. I will say the film is the whole package and of course, the music by Arjun Janya.