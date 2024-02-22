GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Director Muthaiya’s new film goes on floors; to star his son as the lead

Said to be an emotional teenage drama, the film is set in Madurai just like most of Muthaiya’s previous ventures

February 22, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Muthaiya with his son Vijay Muthaiya

Director Muthaiya with his son Vijay Muthaiya | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Muthaiya, known for films like Komban, Marudhu and Viruman is launching his son Vijay Muthaiya with his next directorial. The film, which went on floors today, stars Brigida Saga of Iravin Nizhal fame as the female lead.

Said to be an emotional teenage drama, the film is set in Madurai just like most of Muthaiya’s previous ventures. The makers are planning on completing the film in a single schedule and a theatre set has been constructed to shoot a pivotal action sequence.

Produced by Ramesh Pandian’s KKR Cinemas, M Sukumar handles the film’s cinematography. The yet-to-be-titled film’s editing is by Venkat Raajen while Jen Martin is in charge of the music. More details on the cast are expected soon.

