Director Leena Manimekalai creates her own Video on Demand channel

Published - July 30, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Interested viewers can log into the website and rent the films made by Tamil filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. | Photo Credit: RAGESH K

Tamil filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has created her on Video on Demand (VoD) channel. Interested viewers can access her films for rent by logging on to her website, leenamanimekalai.vhx.tv/products.

FIR against director Leena Manimekalai for depicting ‘derogatory’ image of Hindu deity

Leena has curated set of movies directed by her. The set of films include Maadathy-An Unfairy Tale, Kaali, Sengadal, Is it too much to ask, Ballad of Resistance, Goddesses, White Van Stories, and Pennadi.

ALSO READ:Kaali Poster Row: In line of fire over poster, director says she will speak ‘without fear’

For her film Kaali, Leena faced a legal hurdle. The filmmaker was summoned by a Delhi high court in a civil suit filed against her and her company, Touring Talkies Media Private Limited, over the film’s poster, that depicted the Hindu goddess “in a very uncalled for way”.

Supreme Court transfers all cases against Leena Manimekalai to Delhi High Court 

Amidst the controversy, the director maintained that “she will continue to speak without fear”. Meanwhile, Leena’s Maadathywas a critically acclaimed film which showcased the oppression faced by women.

