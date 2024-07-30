GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Director Leena Manimekalai creates her own Video on Demand channel

Interested viewers can log into the website and rent the films made by Tamil filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

Published - July 30, 2024 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. | Photo Credit: RAGESH K

Tamil filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has created her on Video on Demand (VoD) channel. Interested viewers can access her films for rent by logging on to her website, leenamanimekalai.vhx.tv/products.

Leena has curated set of movies directed by her. The set of films include Maadathy-An Unfairy Tale, Kaali, Sengadal, Is it too much to ask, Ballad of Resistance, Goddesses, White Van Stories, and Pennadi.

For her film Kaali, Leena faced a legal hurdle. The filmmaker was summoned by a Delhi high court in a civil suit filed against her and her company, Touring Talkies Media Private Limited, over the film’s poster, that depicted the Hindu goddess “in a very uncalled for way”.

Amidst the controversy, the director maintained that “she will continue to speak without fear”. Meanwhile, Leena’s Maadathywas a critically acclaimed film which showcased the oppression faced by women.

