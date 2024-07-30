Director Leena Manimekalai creates her own Video on Demand channel

Tamil filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has created her on Video on Demand (VoD) channel. Interested viewers can access her films for rent by logging on to her website, leenamanimekalai.vhx.tv/products.

Friends, I have created my own "Video on Demand"(VOD) Channel. It has a curated set of my films. Like any other OTT, create a login and rent away the films.



To stay fiercely independent and express freely, I need your love. ✊🏽



Link in first comment. pic.twitter.com/Qri3rP94Dx — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 29, 2024

Leena has curated set of movies directed by her. The set of films include Maadathy-An Unfairy Tale, Kaali, Sengadal, Is it too much to ask, Ballad of Resistance, Goddesses, White Van Stories, and Pennadi.

For her film Kaali, Leena faced a legal hurdle. The filmmaker was summoned by a Delhi high court in a civil suit filed against her and her company, Touring Talkies Media Private Limited, over the film’s poster, that depicted the Hindu goddess “in a very uncalled for way”.

Amidst the controversy, the director maintained that “she will continue to speak without fear”. Meanwhile, Leena’s Maadathywas a critically acclaimed film which showcased the oppression faced by women.