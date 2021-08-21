Director Krish, Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Kondapolam’ on October 8

HYDERABAD

‘Kondapolam’ has a story based on the novel by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy

Director Krish Jagarlamudi’s new Telugu film titled Kondapalam starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 8. Produced by First Frame Entertainments, Kondapolam has a story set in a forest region.

The makers unveiled the first-look poster of Kondapolam with the tagline ‘An epic tale of becoming’. The film’s story is based on the novel by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. M M Keeravani is the music composer for the film, while Krish’s long-time collaborator Gnana Shekar VS is the cinematographer.

The crew members include editor Shravan Katikaneni, production designer Raj Kumar Gibson and costume designer Aishwarya Rajeev.

Kondapolam comes two years after Krish’s two-part biopic on NTR and the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film Uppena was among the theatrical blockbusters early this year.

Meanwhile, Krish is also directing the Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu.