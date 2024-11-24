ADVERTISEMENT

Director Jon Watts cancels ‘Wolfs’ sequel after streaming rift with Apple

Updated - November 24, 2024 11:26 am IST

Watts revealed that Apple had initially been thrilled with his final cut of ‘Wolfs’ and had immediately greenlit a sequel, however, the unexpected pivot to streaming was made without his knowledge

The Hindu Bureau

Jon Watts | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Director Jon Watts has revealed that the planned sequel to Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, will not move forward—not due to cancellation by Apple, but because he chose to walk away.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Wolfs’ movie review: George Clooney and Brad Pitt turn up the charm for this smooth operation

In a statement to Deadline, Watts shared his frustration with Apple’s abrupt decision to shift Wolfs from a promised wide theatrical release to a one-week limited theater run before streaming. “I loved working with Brad and George... and would happily do it again,” Watts said. “But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

Watts revealed that Apple had initially been thrilled with his final cut of Wolfs and had immediately greenlit a sequel. However, the unexpected pivot to streaming was made without his knowledge. “Their last-minute shift... was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion. I wasn’t even told until less than a week before they announced it,” he explained.

Austin Abrams interview | On charming Brad Pitt and George Clooney in ‘Wolfs’ and Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

The director returned the advance for the sequel, requesting Apple not announce the project, but claims the company ignored his request. “I didn’t want to generate any unnecessary negative press,” Watts said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watts’ experience echoes Doug Liman’s comments about Road House, whose theatrical release was similarly pulled after Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. Liman criticized the lack of compensation for creatives despite streaming success,

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US