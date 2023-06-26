ADVERTISEMENT

Director Hansal Mehta enters a multi-year series partnership with Netflix

June 26, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Hansal Mehta’s successful maiden collaboration with Netflix, ‘Scoop’, is based on crime reporter Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’

The Hindu Bureau

Hansal Mehta

After Hansal Mehta’s maiden Netflix series Scoopproved to be a major success for the streaming giant, the platform has revealed that they have roped in the director to create multiple shows for them over the next few years according to entertainment website Variety.

Based on crime reporter Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, the show featured Karishma Tanna as crime reporter Jagruti Pathak.

Watch | Today’s media is trivialized: Hansal Mehta and team on ‘Scoop’

Hansal said, “As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with ‘Scoop,’ Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from the scripting, all the way to its marketing and distribution which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories.”

The director’s filmography includes notable works like Shahid, Aligarh, and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

His upcoming releases include Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

