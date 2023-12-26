ADVERTISEMENT

Director Christopher Landon exits ‘Scream VII’

December 26, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

The development follows the firing of Melissa Barrera and the voluntary exit of Jenna Ortega

The Hindu Bureau

Christopher Landon. | Photo Credit: Twitter

Christopher Landon has dropped out of Scream VII. The development follows the firing of Melissa Barrera and the voluntary exit of Jenna Ortega. “It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. My heart did break for everyone involved,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

ALSO READ
‘Scream 7’ set for creative reboot after the exit of Jenna Ortega

On November 21, production company Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from the project. Spyglass removed the actor over her social media posts it deemed as “anti-semitic”. Barrera had become vocal about the Israel-Hamas war. One day after the removal of Barrera, Jenna Ortega announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the project.

Landon, the horror specialist, was set to take over the franchise from the directing team Radio Silence, which gave a new life to the franchise with the blockbuster Scream VI. The current film’s script is being written by James Vanderbilt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US