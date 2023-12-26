Director Christopher Landon exits ‘Scream VII’

December 26, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Christopher Landon has dropped out of Scream VII. The development follows the firing of Melissa Barrera and the voluntary exit of Jenna Ortega. “It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. My heart did break for everyone involved,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

On November 21, production company Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from the project. Spyglass removed the actor over her social media posts it deemed as “anti-semitic”. Barrera had become vocal about the Israel-Hamas war. One day after the removal of Barrera, Jenna Ortega announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the project.

Landon, the horror specialist, was set to take over the franchise from the directing team Radio Silence, which gave a new life to the franchise with the blockbuster Scream VI. The current film’s script is being written by James Vanderbilt.

