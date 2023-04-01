Director Ari Aster teases a new film with Joaquin Phoenix

April 01, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Hollywood director Ari Aster, known for films like Hereditary and Midsommar, is awaiting the release of his new film, titled Beau Is Afraid. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead and is said to be about a paranoid man who endures a surreal odyssey in an attempt to return to his mother after a visit goes wrong.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Aster and Phoenix spoke about their working experience. “Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative. If something feels false or not right, he won’t be able to do it. It’s not even about him refusing to do something — his body will stop him,” said Aster to which Phoenix added, “I knew that I could never, ever just ‘act’ in front of Ari — it’s something that I find repulsive and difficult to do,” Phoenix said. “You couldn’t do that with Ari. He would sense it immediately. It’s nice to know that you are working with somebody like that.”

Aster also confirmed that his next film after Beau Is Afraid will “almost certainly” be a Western, hinting that he might once again work with Phoenix. The Joker actor added to the speculation when he said, “Sometimes it’s as simple as: I could be around you for four months because I like the way you talk about these characters,” Phoenix said. “And I can see that you have the willingness to push yourself, and to be pushed and to push back, and that’s exciting to me.”

Beau Is Afraid is expected to release in India at the end of April. Phoenix will also be seen in Napoleon and Joker: Folie à Deux.

