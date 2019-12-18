Director Anup Bhandari penned all six songs for the Kannada version of 'Dabangg 3'

Anup Bhandari needs no introduction. His first film, Rangitaranga, was a blockbuster. And his second venture, Rajaratha, was released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Anup is multi-talented and adept at not just direction, but also song-writing. In fact, he has written the songs for his films and now has written all the six songs for the Kannada version of Dabangg 3, which features Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan.

Anup is thrilled and eagerly awaits the release of the film across states, especially in Karnataka. The man talks to MetroPlus about his passion for the written word, Dabangg 3 and the two yet untitled films he has lined up with Sudeep.

Excerpts

How did you become a part of Dabangg 3?

Jack Manjoo, who has been with Sudeep for years is also the distributor for the Kannada version of Dabangg 3. He also happens to be the producer for my next film with Sudeep. So he wanted me to write one song for the Dabangg 3 Kannada version. Sudeep loved that song and asked me to write all the six songs for the film.

Was it easy to write a song for the dubbed version?

It was a challenge indeed. A lot of effort has gone into making the words sync with the lip movements of the actors. So when you see the song, you will feel that the character is singing in Kannada, that is how authentic it looks.

Both Salman and Sudeep were very particular when it came to the dubbing of the film that it looks authentic. So it was challenging.

Did you see the videos of the songs before you penned the lyrics?

Though the songs were written first, I did watch the videos and changed a few words to sync with the lip movements of the actor. Some words were changed to make it sound like a genuine Kannada song.

You sing a rap song in the film...

Yes, I sing the part where Badshah has sung for the Hindi version.

Will you be writing songs for the two films you have signed with Sudeep?

As of now I have written a few songs. It is my habit to pen lyrics as I write my story. I enjoy writing and it has become a passion. Whether the same songs will be used in the films, only time will tell.

You started off by working with your brother. Now with other actors what difference you see when it comes to work?

I see a lot of difference. Working with Nirup was easier as we are siblings. I know how he talks and thinks. We know each other, our strengths and weaknesses and we also understand each other.

But with other actors the chemistry is different too. Like, with Sudeep, the equation is totally different, but the passion for cinema is the same and that makes working with him altogether fun too.

Any plans of directing a Hindi film?

I got an offer to direct a Hindi film right after Rangitaranga, but declined it as I was in no hurry. I wanted to direct a few more Kannada films before I explore other language films. I am happy with the collaboration for Dabangg 3 as of now.

I will probably look for multilingual releases before I start working on directing a Hindi or Telugu film. Though I am game for it, right now I want to explore as much as possible here in this industry.

Do multi lingual releases work as an advantage for a film?

Yes. Because the film gets that much more exposure and breaks the unseen barriers between languages and people.

What about the cultural finesses that are particular to a state or language. Do they get lost when a film is dubbed?

Sometimes yes. There are certain things that are culturally rooted. For instance, a south Indian humour may not work for a north Indian audience. All that has to have a perfect balance when it comes to a dubbed version. I believe, these details may not matter as long as the audience connect with the storyline and emotions. This example was seen in Baahubali.