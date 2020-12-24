‘Shootout at Alair is as objective as possible’

Prakash Raj and Srikanth

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 16:25 IST

Director Anand Ranga opens up on his web series ‘Shootout at Alair’ which is based on true incidents in Hyderabad

The eight-episode Telugu web series Shootout at Alair, which will stream on ZEE5 from December 25, is based on police case files, and explores cops being attacked in the aftermath of the 2007 Hyderabad blasts.

The mention of religion in the trailer made a few people on social media suspect if the series has communal overtones. However, director Anand Ranga emphasises that those doubts will cease once people watch the series: “I am a huge admirer of the police but that doesn’t mean I take sides blindly. I have tried to be as objective as possible.”

Advertising

Advertising

Produced by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmita Konidela (actor Chiranjeevi’s daughter) for Gold Box Entertainment, the series explores incidents that led to an encounter at Alair in Nalgonda district. Anand, who is best known for the film Oy! (2009), wrote the story two-and-a-half years ago. He says, “Around 85% of the content is based on real incidents as gathered from the case files and 15% is fictional. We have changed all the names.”

After Oy!, Anand has been involved in film projects in different capacities and has returned as a full-fledged director for this series. The idea of Shootout at Alair, he shares, came from his frequent visits to the court along with a public prosecutor friend from whom he learnt about certain incidents that unfolded during and after the blasts in Hyderabad.

Director Anand Ranga

“I have always been fascinated with the police department. I met a few police officers to know about their life and cases that impacted them. At my public prosecutor friend’s office, I came across three files that I thought would make for interesting stories. We are presenting one of the stories in season one of Shootout at Alair,” he says, adding that narrating the story in web series format allowed him the space to explore different aspects of characters in the crime drama. “Nothing is black and white. We look at the grey areas to try and find out what makes people do the things they do.”

Starring Srikanth and Prakash Raj as police officers, Shootout at Alair also stars Teja Kakumanu and Nandini Rai. The series’ cast includes at least 30 theatre actors, and Anand says he was blown away by the talent pool of theatre actors in Hyderabad.

On Sushmita’s production début, Anand says he had her support to film the series the way he envisioned it. “We shot the series in a documentary style. I wanted a realistic visual style since the story is based on true incidents,” he says.

The series went on floors in July soon after permissions were given for film, television and series shootings after the lockdown. “We were the first unit to begin shooting and adhered to the strict protocols given by the government,” says Anand. However, the team had to pause shooting in August after Anand tested positive for COVID-19. “A lot of planning went into filming and we managed to shoot all the content (around 320 minutes) in 41 days.”

(Shootout at Alair will stream on Zee5 from December 25)