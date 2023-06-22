Ahammed Khabeer wants the quality of his Malayalam television series ‘Kerala Crime Files’ to be on par with the best shows on OTT

June 22, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Director Ahammed Khabeer is mildly nervous and extremely curious about the response to Kerala Crime Files, his first web series, which drops on Disney+ Hotstar on June 23. Since it is also the first Malayalam series made exclusively for an OTT platform, considerable expectation is riding on it. Ahammed, known for his feel-good films, June (2019) and Madhuram (2021), is treading a new path with the police procedural that pivots a murder investigation. If the trailers are anything to go by, there is much to look forward to.

Aju Varghese and Lal headline the series which has six 30-minute episodes. “It is essentially three hours, not much longer than a film,” says the director over phone. The actors essay policemen investigating the murder committed by a sex worker. Although Lal has done cop roles before, the most noteworthy being Raveendran Pillai in Madhupal’s Thalappavu, casting Aju, known more for his comedic roles, is an unconventional choice.

“The story is about how two policemen solve a case. We did not want big names and the hype around ‘stars’. In the same way that people came for June and Madhuram for their content, we want the same for Kerala Crime,” says Ahammed. Relatability was a key factor in Aju being chosen for the role: “He looks like a regular guy that the audience can connect with. Lal sir and Aju are two contrasting types of people in the series.”

Ahammed was approached last year by Disney+ Hotstar, which was scouting for Malayalam content. Director Rahul Riji Nair is the producer of the series. The script is by Ashiq Aimar, who wrote the script for Madhuram; “Ashiq and I were at the Central Police Station, Kochi, as part of research for a film we were planning. The crux of the story [Kerala Crime Files] came from an incident narrated to us by a policeman there.” The series stars several policemen with acting aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

From feel-good films to a crime thriller, he agrees it is a ‘dark’ turn, creatively. “I may make such films, but I watch a lot of thrillers (movies and series). That said, making a thriller has certain limitations. It is not without risks — the climax may or may not work. If the audience rejects it, the producer suffers a loss and I don’t want that. I am a director who considers the producer’s investment.”

New creative space

A web series’ large format afforded him the space to try something new. “Because of the format, and the time, it, creatively, lets you explore the layers of the story.” He confesses he enjoyed the process of making Kerala Crime Files immensely. Telling a story that had its limitations, such as no excessive drama by way of gunfights and other high jinks, added to the excitement.

The visual content and quality of the series, he reveals, is something that the team has paid attention to. “People have seen high quality content on OTT, shows like Delhi Crime. And since we are the first Malayalam television series, we did not want to compromise on the quality in any manner.”

Theatre release or OTT? “Theatre movies are extremely satisfying, but the reach of OTT is unmatched. I love both mediums!”

Kerala Crime Files drops on Disney+ Hotstar on June 23

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT