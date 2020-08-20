Direct OTT release for Nani, Sudheer starrer ‘V’

Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s Telugu action thriller ‘V’, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas to stream on Amazon Prime on September 5

Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s Telugu action thriller V was all set for theatrical release late March 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced theatres across the country to close down. The release was deferred and the filmmakers had hoped that they could wait till theatres reopen to welcome film lovers. However, with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across India, the makers have now decided to release the film directly on OTT platform.

In Telugu film circles, the move was speculated over the last few days and on Thursday, the film’s team and Amazon Prime confirmed the digital streaming. V will begin streaming on Amazon Prime from September 5.

V is an action thriller about a cop falling in love with a crime writer. When everything is going well, his life turns upside down when a killer challenges him with a puzzle to solve. A cat and mouse game begins.

The film stars Nani as an antagonist and Sudheer Babu plays the cop. V is said to have high-on-adrenaline action sequences for which the actors upped their fitness game. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer are teaming up with director Indraganti for the second time after Sammohanam and Nivetha after Gentleman. For Nani, this is his 25th film and the third collaboration with his mentor after his debut film Ashta Chamma and Gentleman.

In a statement, Nani said, “I enjoy watching gripping action-thrillers and V is one such title that delivers thrills, drama and fast-paced action. The cat-and-mouse game between Sudheer Babu’s character and mine drew me to this project.”

V is produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, and has music by Amit Trivedi.