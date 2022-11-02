'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to re-release in theatres on Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday

The production house shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the romance drama will be screened in PVR, INOX and Cinepolix theatres on Wednesday

PTI
November 02, 2022 14:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Yash Raj Films said superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” will be once again make its debut in theatres countrywide on his 57th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production house shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the romance drama will be screened in PVR, INOX and Cinepolix theatres on Wednesday.

"Palat… as DDLJ is coming back to the big screen. Experience the legendary journey of Raj and Simran on 2nd November, 2022 in theatres across India,” the caption on the post read.

Fondly called "DDLJ", the 1995 film marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol emerge as a romantic heartthrobs in Bollywood, with stellar performances by Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Himani Shivpuri, among others.

It is also remembered for its picturesque European locales and Punjab's mustard fields, as well as songs like "Na jaane mere", "Tujhe dekha" and "Ruk ja" by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu on the memorable tunes by Jatin-Lalit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Shah Rukh, who will celebrate his 57th birthday on Wednesday, will next be seen in "Pathaan", backed by Yash Raj Films.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the spy thriller will be released on January 25.

Besides "Pathaan", the superstar will also star in "Jawan", directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app