‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to re-release across India on Valentine’s Day

February 10, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Fans across India now have a chance to see Raj and Simran on the big screen again with the re-release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the Aditya Chopra film that catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to superstardom.

A romantic blockbuster, the 1995 film is the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema and continues to enjoy its screening at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre. The film will have a wide re-release in major Indian cities this Valentine's Day, Yash Raj Films said on Thursday.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest-running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous with romance for India and Indians for generations since it’s historic release.

"We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, through the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can again and again watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres! This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!,” Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said.

DDLJ, as it is popularly called, will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

Fans now have the option to watch Shah Rukh Khan as both Raj and Pathaan in theatres during the Valentine's Day period, two films with different avatars of the superstar.

Malhotra said that DDLJ was released by YRF during its 25th-year celebrations and 25 years later, Pathaan has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide.

“We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch DDLJ and Pathaan, which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period. YRF has been fortunate to become home to India’s biggest cinematic IP’s including DDLJ and Pathaan from YRF’s Spy Universe and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during the Valentine’s week.”

DDLJ will hit the theatres on February 10.