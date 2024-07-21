GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ gets a release date

The movie will be produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions

Published - July 21, 2024 05:13 pm IST

PTI
Diljit Dosanjh;announcement poster of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

Diljit Dosanjh;announcement poster of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ | Photo Credit: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday announced the third part of his Punjabi horror comedy franchise Sardaar Ji.

Titled Sardaarji 3, the movie will be released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025, the actor wrote in a post on Instagram.

The movie will be produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions.

Loving Punjabi cinema

The franchise started with the 2015 film Sardaar Ji, which featured Dosanjh as a ghost hunter named Jaggi. The movie also starred actors Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa.

It was followed by a sequel, titled Sardaar Ji 2, starring Dosanjh in a triple role alongside Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa. The two films were directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

Dosanjh currently stars in Jatt & Juliet 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa. The film, which was released in theatres on June 27, has amassed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Dosanjh was also seen in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila and Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

'Chamkila' movie review: Diljit Dosanjh gamely anchors Imtiaz Ali's vibrant musical

Punjab / Indian cinema

