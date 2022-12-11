Diljit Dosanjh to star opposite Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'

December 11, 2022 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been paired with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. The biographical film revolves around the late popular Punjabi singers-couple Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

As per a source, the actors will start shooting for the film from December 11 in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Diljit was last seen in Netflix's Jogi, which explores the agony of the Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, which was directed by Amarjit Singh and also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed in lead roles.