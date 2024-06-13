ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

Updated - June 13, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Fallon will host Dosanjh on the June 17 episode of the long-running NBC show

PTI

Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon | Photo Credit: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to make an appearance on American talk show The Tonight Show, presented by Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon will host Dosanjh, a popular name in Punjabi cinema and music industry, on the June 17 episode of the long-running show which airs weeknights on the US broadcaster NBC.

Dosanjh, who is currently on the North American leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, shared about his appearance on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The singer posted a series of pictures, setting the post to his popular Punjabi song ‘GOAT.’

