Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

Fallon will host Dosanjh on the June 17 episode of the long-running NBC show

Updated - June 13, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:15 pm IST

PTI
Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon

Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon | Photo Credit: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to make an appearance on American talk show The Tonight Show, presented by Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon will host Dosanjh, a popular name in Punjabi cinema and music industry, on the June 17 episode of the long-running show which airs weeknights on the US broadcaster NBC.

Diljit Dosanjh makes history, sells out ‘largest ever Punjabi show outside India’

Dosanjh, who is currently on the North American leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, shared about his appearance on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The singer posted a series of pictures, setting the post to his popular Punjabi song ‘GOAT.’

Dosanjh, who was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, is looking forward to the release of his Punjabi movie Jatt and Juliet 3.

‘Chamkila’ movie review: Diljit Dosanjh gamely anchors Imtiaz Ali’s vibrant musical

