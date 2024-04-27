ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh set to take over Vancouver with ‘DIL-LUMINATI’ tour

April 27, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Diljit, currently basking in the success of Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, is the first Punjabi music star set to perform at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada

The Hindu Bureau

Diljit Dosanjh at BC Place, Vancouver

After scripting history at Coachella 2023, Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to take over Vancouver, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit, currently basking in the success of Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, is the first Punjabi music star set to perform at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver today, April 27.

The concert kicks off Diljit’s DIL-LUMINATI tour of 2024. He has already sold out stops at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

After Coachella’s success, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh discusses playing a rural Punjabi musician in ‘Jodi’

According to the tour website, the concert debut is expected “to be the largest Punjabi show outside of India, with BC Place having a building capacity of 54,500.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last year, Diljit became the first Punjabi-speaking artist to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The actor-musician enjoys a massive following globally, having recently taken his ‘Born to Shine’ tour to Australia and New Zealand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Indian cinema / music

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US