Diljit Dosanjh set to take over Vancouver with ‘DIL-LUMINATI’ tour

April 27, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

After scripting history at Coachella 2023, Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to take over Vancouver, Canada.

Diljit, currently basking in the success of Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, is the first Punjabi music star set to perform at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver today, April 27.

The concert kicks off Diljit’s DIL-LUMINATI tour of 2024. He has already sold out stops at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

According to the tour website, the concert debut is expected “to be the largest Punjabi show outside of India, with BC Place having a building capacity of 54,500.”

Last year, Diljit became the first Punjabi-speaking artist to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The actor-musician enjoys a massive following globally, having recently taken his ‘Born to Shine’ tour to Australia and New Zealand.

