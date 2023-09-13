HamberMenu
Diljit Dosanjh reunites with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill for 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'

The movie will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who also helmed the 2021 romantic-comedy ‘Honsla Rakh’

September 13, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

PTI
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh | Photo Credit: Amy Harris

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to collaborate with his "Honsla Rakh" co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming Punjabi film "Ranna Ch Dhanna", the makers announced Tuesday.

The movie will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who also helmed the 2021 romantic-comedy "Honsla Rakh".

Dosanjh said he is thrilled to reteam with Bajwa and Gill on "Ranna Ch Dhanna", which he said is more entertaining than their last outing.

"Audiences immensely enjoyed my pairing with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in 'Honsla Rakh' and now we are back with even more fun, comedy, romance and entertainment with 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'," the actor-producer said in a statement.

The film, produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Storytime Productions, is scheduled to be released worldwide on October 2, 2024.

