Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull and Neeraj Shridhar team up for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title song

Published - October 15, 2024 05:39 pm IST

According to the makers, the song, originally sung by Shridhar in the 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, aims to blend Bollywood energy with “international beats”

PTI

Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull.

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, American rapper Pitbull and pop singer Neeraj Shridhar are set to team up for the title track of the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer: Kartik Aaryan's film promises chills and laughter as Vidya Balan teams up with Madhuri Dixit

According to the makers, the song, originally sung by Shridhar in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, aims to blend Bollywood energy with "international beats". Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the track, which will be launched on Wednesday.

The soundtrack of the new song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Pritam, who composed the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa melody. Lyrics are by Sameer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be a blend of scares and laughs. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Produced by T-Series, the film is slated to be released in Diwali on November 1.

