Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Ratan Tata at Germany concert: ‘He lived an unblemished life’

Pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Ratan Tata at his concert gig in Dusseldorf, Germany. Diljit, who is currently on the European leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, condoled the demise of the late industrialist and TATA Group scion on stage, saying in Punjabi, “Ratan Tara ji has passed away. It was important to mention his name here because his life was all about hard work. I never read or heard anywhere that he spoke ill of anyone.”

Diljit added, “He did hard work and charity. That’s what life is... To be helpful to people. He lived an unblemished life.”

A video of Diljit’s tribute was shared by his team on his Instagram page.

Indians from all walks of life grieved Ratan Tata’s demise on social media. Film personalities like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and many others paid their tributes, saluting the late icon and nation-builder.

Ratan Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on late Wednesday night. He was 86.

(with PTI inputs)

