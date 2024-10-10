GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Ratan Tata at Germany concert: ‘He lived an unblemished life’

Indians from all walks of life grieved the demise of Ratan Tata, who died at 86 at a private hospital in Mumbai

Updated - October 10, 2024 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ratan Tata, Diljit Dosanjh

Ratan Tata, Diljit Dosanjh

Pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Ratan Tata at his concert gig in Dusseldorf, Germany. Diljit, who is currently on the European leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, condoled the demise of the late industrialist and TATA Group scion on stage, saying in Punjabi, “Ratan Tara ji has passed away. It was important to mention his name here because his life was all about hard work. I never read or heard anywhere that he spoke ill of anyone.”

Also Read: Ratan Tata’s mortal remains kept at NCPA lawns: LIVE updates

Diljit added, “He did hard work and charity. That’s what life is... To be helpful to people. He lived an unblemished life.”

Award Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata: Maharashtra government’s proposal to Centre

A video of Diljit’s tribute was shared by his team on his Instagram page.

Indians from all walks of life grieved Ratan Tata’s demise on social media. Film personalities like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and many others paid their tributes, saluting the late icon and nation-builder.

Kamal Haasan to Salman Khan, celebrities condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on late Wednesday night. He was 86.

(with PTI inputs)

Published - October 10, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.