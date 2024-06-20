ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh gets shout out from actor Siddharth over his appearance on Jimmy Fallon show

Published - June 20, 2024 01:27 pm IST

The star also made history in 2023 by becoming the first Punjabi language singer to perform at the iconic Coachella music festival

ANI

Diljit Dosanjh performs on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on the popular The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. He performed his hit tracks G.O.A.T and Born To Shine to a thrilled audience. He was introduced as “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” by the talk show host.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh brings Bhangra beats to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

Diljit received praise from his fans worldwide over his appearance on The Tonight Show. Members from the Indian film industry also hailed him. Actor Siddharth on took to Instagram Story and gave a shout out to Diljit. “Chak de...LEGEND,” he wrote, sharing a clip from Diljit’s performance.

A screengrab from Siddharth’s Instagram Stories

Diljit appeared on stage dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, complete with a matching turban, embodying his cultural roots. After delivering his hit songs, Diljit sang the line “Mein hu Punjab” from his film Amar Singh Chamkila.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Tonight Show’: Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious backstage clips with Jimmy Fallon go viral

Videos posted on Fallon’s official Instagram captured Diljit teaching Fallon Punjabi phrases and sharing light-hearted moments, including a glove swap featuring custom gloves from the show.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Diljit was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. He also played a role in Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. His much-awaited song titled Bhairava Anthem starring Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD was also released on Monday.

Diljit Dosanjh makes history, sells out ‘largest ever Punjabi show outside India’

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Jatt and Juliet 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres this month. Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film. Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at the Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada. Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the “Queen” of the Punjabi industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US